Jordin Sparks' life has been full of major milestones. But the recent birth of her first son DJ Isaiah may just be the biggest of them all.

When she was just 17 years old, Sparks won American Idol allowing the Arizona teen to catapult into fame. Since then, life has not slowed down.

Her debut album was certified platinum and spawned two Billboard Hot 100 singles as well as her first Grammy nomination. Since then, she has released two more studio albums.

But after working nonstop for years, perhaps motherhood has been the break she needed.

Alongside husband Dana Isaiah, Sparks has taken time to relish every second of her parenthood journey and has shared big moments with her fans every step of the way.