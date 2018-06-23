by Jennifer Cullen | Sat., Jun. 23, 2018 3:00 AM
Jordin Sparks' life has been full of major milestones. But the recent birth of her first son DJ Isaiah may just be the biggest of them all.
When she was just 17 years old, Sparks won American Idol allowing the Arizona teen to catapult into fame. Since then, life has not slowed down.
Her debut album was certified platinum and spawned two Billboard Hot 100 singles as well as her first Grammy nomination. Since then, she has released two more studio albums.
But after working nonstop for years, perhaps motherhood has been the break she needed.
Alongside husband Dana Isaiah, Sparks has taken time to relish every second of her parenthood journey and has shared big moments with her fans every step of the way.
For starters, love seemed to find Sparks when she least expected it as she was introduced to her future husband by mutual friends and immediately felt a connection.
The singer says she almost gave up hope on finding the one after two public relationships with singer Jason Derulo and rapper Sage the Gemini until she met the fitness model in mid-2017.
"I'd gone through a crazy time last year, so I was just like ‘You know that? I'm good. I'm going to stay single. I'm just not going to look,'" Sparks told People. "It's amazing that that phrase, 'When you don't look for it, that's when it comes.'"
From there, it was a whirlwind of cute Instagram pictures, vacations and ultimately a secret wedding and pregnancy announcement. The couple eloped in Hawaii in July 2017 and found out they were expecting just weeks later.
Over Father's Day weekend, the woman behind hits including "Tattoo" and "One Step at a Time" expressed her appreciation for her man.
"I knew the moment I met you my life was going to change. And it has in the most beautiful way," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being the most amazing man I know. For bringing me so much light & joy. For making me a Mommy. For constantly building me up & making me better. For loving me & loving DJ."
The singer credits her faith for bringing the perfect man into her life. Her faith was an important part of her upbringing and it has not wavered even as she went through difficult times. When she found out she was going to be a mom, her faith is what convinced her she was ready for the job.
Sparks immediately began preparing for the new role in her life. The health conscious singer knew that her body would change with the pregnancy, but embraced the new changes to her body in the best way.
She shared on Instagram, "I can feel myself changing in the best way possible and I'm so grateful that I'm able to carry this little miracle. It is so beautiful, makes me feel so powerful and I love my new curves!"
Fans celebrated as the couple announced the birth of their beautiful baby, a boy named after his father.
Sparks returned to work just three days after the birth of her son, attending the premiere for her movie Snow Dogs. On the red carpet, she shared that she was feeling great post-birth. She has also resumed performing and lets her love for her son fuel her passion.
She shared her feelings toward her newest family member to Entertainment Tonight saying, "The love is different than anything that I have [ever felt]. I don't even know how to explain it. I can't. It's unreal and I know that I have way more inspiration."
The American Idol alumna added, "He's really, really cute. He's really calm, but he does have some lungs. Maybe he'll be a singer."
For Sparks, motherhood is a journey, and she's ready for all the twists and turns. "The joy, laughter, scrapes and bruises...I can't wait for it all!" she shared with People. As for plans for more kids, let's just say the pair is waiting a beat.
"No, no. I'm not ready. Nope," she laughed to ET. "I would love for him to grow [up with siblings] because we had siblings. But ask me in like three years."
