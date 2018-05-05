We don't know how she does it!

Just hours after letting the world know she'd given birth to her first child, DJ, Jordin Sparks hit the red carpet. That's right! This new mom was strutting her stuff at a movie premiere just three days after giving birth to her son with husband Dana Isaiah.

On Saturday, the American Idol alum attended premiere of her upcoming movie Show Dogs at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. For her first post-baby event, the 28-year-old singer donned a floral Saloni dress, Schutz shoes, and Melinda Maria jewelry.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, Sparks' rep confirmed to E! News that the star had given birth to her first child, Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr.