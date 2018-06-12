Kanye West has taken to Twitter to offer his musical talents to the Deadpool films, and Ryan Reynolds is all ears.

"I love both Deadpool movies [fire emojis] I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine...bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool," he wrote on Tuesday afternoon.

West then explained his fondness for the superhero flicks in another tweet, writing, "your guys writing and approach is so innovative ... I love how you guys break the 4th wall... thank you for being innovative and please know I'm down to clear next time."