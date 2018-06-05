Hilary Duff Shares Matthew Koma Relationship Update: Has Her Mom Approved?

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 6:32 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Hilary Duff is head over heels in love with her boyfriend, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma

The pair got back together for a third time last year, and it's been nothing but smooth sailing for the Younger star, 30, and Koma, 31, ever since. E! News recently caught up with Hilary on the red carpet, and had nothing but wonderful things to say about her beau. 

"I got a really nice guy," the former child star gushed. "He's so great." 

Over the weekend, Duff threw a bowling-themed birthday celebration for Koma, which her mom also attended. (No surprise here, Hilary's mama is a big fan of the man her daughter comes home to every day.)

Photos

Hilary Duff's Swimsuit Style

Hilary told us, "My mom was at Matt's birthday and she was like, ‘I just love him. I love him so much. He's the best.' I'm like, 'I'm here. I exist, you know? You're always on my side!'"

"She's such a traitor," she teased. 

It's a special time in Duff's household for another reason: Son Luca Comrie, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie, is graduating from kindergarten this week! The one-time Disney Channel legend called the moment "insane" and "bittersweet," adding, "It's easy to be a good parent when you have a good kid. All kids are great but I honestly thank God he chose me." 

Watch our entire interview with Duff in the video above! 

Season 5 of Younger premieres on TV Land tonight at 10 p.m. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Hilary Duff , Couples , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Camila Cabello

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West's 41st Birthday Plans

Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Instagram

Why Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's Breakup Didn't Last Long

Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart

All the Details on Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's Surprise Reunion

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Already Talking About Having Kids

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Ciara, Russell Wilson

10 Hollywood Couples Who Prove the Honeymoon Phase Never Has to End

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend & More on Permanent Honeymoon

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.