2018 CFDA Awards Best Looks: Vote for Your Favorite Fashion Statement of the Night!

By Johnni Macke Jun 05, 2018 3:32 PMTags
E! ShowsKourtney KardashianKendall JennerPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCFDA Awards
CATCH UP!
Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, CFDA 2018Shutterstock

The Met Gala might be fashion's biggest night of the year, but the CFDA Awards is definitely a close second.

On Monday, stars stepped out in New York City for the 2018 CFDA Awards and when they hit the red carpet they didn't disappoint. The Council of Fashion Designers of America was founded in 1981 and recognizes the best and brightest contributions to the fashion industry and therefore celebrities of all kinds are always in attendance.

This year, the evening was hosted by Issa Rae and Naomi Campbell, Kim Kardashian and Diane von Furstenberg were among those being honored. When it comes to the actual fashions that the models, actresses, designers and more were wearing to the event they shined bright and made bold statements.

photos
2018 Met Gala Red Carpet Fashion

While some stars took a few fashion risks like Gigi Hadid who donned a bold catsuit, other celebs opted for simple and less intense looks. Campbell for example made a statement in a red-fringe Calvin Klein look that dazzled without being too much. Fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio looked gorgeous in red as well, but she sported a Tommy Hilfiger shimmer blazer-style shorter dress instead of a longer gown.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes rocked an out of this world frock by Reem Acara that we can't stop thinking about. Kourtney Kardashian supported her little sis Kim at the event and made us do a double take with her sparkly pantsuit by Christian Siriano. Kendall Jenner was also in attendance at the Brooklyn Museum (where the event took place) and stunned in a fur number by Alexandre Vauthier with sleek Jimmy Choo heels to match.

Other style stars from the night include Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen who wore all black and looked sleek as usual together as they walked the carpet. Lupita Nyong'o showed off her killer fashion sense with a more Avant-garde look that we are major fans of. The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer stole the show in a custom mint dress with jeweled embellishments by Tanya Taylor. 

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford took a more edgy approach to the night wearing a black-and-white blazer with red cuffs on the sleeves and sleek black pant. Sarah Paulson on the other hand brought spring to the carpet with her floral frock and blush pink clutch and we're in love with the whole look.

To see the best looks from this year's CFDA Awards keep reading. Vote for your favorite ensemble of the night below and prepare yourself for some serious fashion envy!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

Fresh off of attending iHeartRadio's Wango Tango in Los Angeles, the supermodel jets off to New York for the star-studded event in Tommy Hilfiger. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Camila Mendes

The Riverdale star's red carpet look is out of this world thanks to the Reem Acra dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ciara

After posing for solo shots, the "I Bet" singer walks the carpet with designer Paul Andrew.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett

Before presenting the Womenswear Designer of the Year Award, the actress shows off her own special look that includes Repossi jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel deserves a round of applause for her colorful, unique red carpet look. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kaia Gerber

In her first CFDA Awards red carpet appearance, the model sports chic Alexander Wang. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kendall Jenner support sister Kim who will be honored at the star-studded show. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell

Before receiving the Fashion Icon Award, the world famous supermodel stuns in her red carpet look. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o

The Star Wars star doesn't disappoint once again in her dress for the evening. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rosario Dawson

Straight off a plane from London, the actress makes her way down the carpet in Maison de Mode. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

Before receiving the first ever CFDA Influencer Award, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star works the red carpet while wearing Rick Owens. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kehlani

Musicians represent! The "Gangsta" singer adds some special color to the carpet in her head-to-toe yellow look. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Whoopi Goldberg

The View co-host switches up her signature style for a bright, colorful look from designer Christian Siriano. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star arrives to support sister and honoree Kim Kardashian. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Winnie Harlow

The former America's Next Top Model star poses for photos in between walking with designer Tommy Hilfiger. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Victor Cruz

The NFL player wears a BLACK by Vera Wang slim fit tuxedo for fashion's big night out.  

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Sara Sampaio

After posing for photos, the Portuguese model walks the red carpet with her fashionable date J. Mendel.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Issa Rae

The Insecure star, who is the first female host in the past 10 years, wows in blue. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Ashley Graham

The supermodel and designer shows off her ensemble from Vera Wang. 

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Amber Heard

The actress' sequinned tuxedo has the fashion community talking for all the right reasons. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Katherine Langford

We have no reasons to complain about the 13 Reasons Why star's look for the annual award show. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Elsa Hosk

The model and Victoria's Secret Angel opts for a dark black suit during her evening out. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Donatella Versace

Before receiving the International Award, the fashion designer shows off another impressive design. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders

The model AKA Golden Barbie goes for a bold eye as she works her black dress. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rachel Zoe

The fashion designer wows in white at one of her favorite annual date nights of the year. She completes her look with David Webb Jewels.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jourdan Dunn

Michael Kors deserves credit for designing the model's successful look on the red carpet. 

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Mary-Kate Olsen & Ashley Olsen

The Womenswear Designer of the Year nominees step out for a rare red carpet appearance at the Brooklyn Museum. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Diane Guerrero

The Orange Is the New Black and Jane the Virgin star delivers a pop of color to the star-studded red carpet. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dianna Agron

Pink power! The Glee star opts for an over-the-shoulder dress for the star-studded event. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Virgil Abloh

The Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year nominee has a lot to celebrate at the evening event. 

photos
View More Photos From CFDA Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

2

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring

3

YouTube Star Melanie Ham Dead at 36 After Cancer Battle

Poll

2018 CFDA Awards Best Looks Poll

Which of these stars was the best dressed at the 2018 CFDA Awards?
Alessandra Ambrosio
5.2%
Camila Mendes
3.3%
Kourtney Kardashian
10.3%
Naomi Campbell
8.5%
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen
1.4%
Madeline Brewer
0.9%
Kendall Jenner
37.1%
Lupita Nyong'o
27.2%
Katherine Langford
1.4%
Sarah Paulson
4.7%

Trending Stories

1

Kim Kardashian Responds to Ye's Claim About Second Sex Tape With Ray J

2

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged: See Her Massive Ring

3

YouTube Star Melanie Ham Dead at 36 After Cancer Battle

4

Mila Kunis Teases Ashton Kutcher's Ex About Having "A Lot in Common"

5

Julia Stiles Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Preston Cook