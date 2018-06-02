Sofia Richie Breaks Up With Scott Disick Amid Cheating Rumors

Snapchat
A leopard can't change his spots...
After nearly a year of dating, Sofia Richie has dumped her 35-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick after the reality star allegedly cheated on her with another woman.
"Sofia broke it off," a source tells E! News.
The split news may come as a bit of a shock because the two recently got back from a romantic vacation to St. Barts to celebrate Lord Disick's 35th birthday last weekend. However Scott was caught by TMZ getting cozy with a mystery blonde earlier this week at Kanye West's secret album release party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming—and things have gone downhill from there.
Earlier today, Us Weekly reported that after their picture-perfect trip to St. Bart's, the 19-year-old found out about Scott had cheated on her in Miami and it caused major problems, but they were technically still together. However, the notorious party boy's latest antics in Jackson Hole were reportedly the final straw.
A source tells E! News that Sofia's famous father Lionel Richie played a big part in her decision to end the relationship.
The insider says, "Her dad got to her and was a major influence. He told her enough is enough and she deserves better than this. He told her to come home and she did."
The two sparked romance rumors last May, but did not go public with their relationship until late September.
As for how the teen is doing? The source says she's hurting but had to do what she had to do.
"She is upset and sad but feels like she had no choice and she couldn't stand for being cheated on and being in such a toxic relationship," added the source.
The source added that Kourtney Kardashian's ex was "unphased by her decision" and "doesn't seem to care too much." The insider says that she fears the father of three, who has struggled with substance abuse issues in his past, will "spiral out of control immediately without Sofia around."
Despite, the fear and worries, she feels "like it can't be her problem right now. He took her for granted and she can see that."
The insider also says that Sofia is leaning on her family to get her through the tough times, staying at her dad's house while she looks for her own place.
"She is relying on her family for support and they are trying to keep her busy. She is spending her time with them and with her close friends," said the insider.
Just seven days ago, the teen posted a sweet photo of the duo on Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday Baby! Thank you for being you. Love you."
Prior to the split, things had been going well for the twosome. Just last week, a source told E! News Sofia and Scott were "talking about moving in together permanently."
It's been just over a year since the two first sparked romance rumors in Cannes in late May 2017.
E! News has reached out to reps for Sofia and Scott.
This story was first reported by Us Weekly.