Sofia Richie Gives Scott Disick Love on His 35th Birthday During St. Barth's Vacation

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 26, 2018 4:57 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Happy birthday, LD!

Scott Disick's 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie has given her main man some love on his 35th birthday. The teen took to Instagram to post a sweet photo of the two while the unlikely duo vacation in St. Bart's together on Saturday.

The photo shows the twosome in the ocean and snuggling tight. The birthday boy has quite the beard on him and his lady love is rocking a black bikini.

Scott also posted some images on his Instagram from his birthday trip, sharing images of daughter Penelope writing "Dad" in seashells on their porch.

The bearded personality also posted a snap of him and one of his kids, who is wearing a "35 and Alive!" shirt and also from the "Lord's Lunch," showcasing a lobster meal.

Photos

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie: Romance Rewind

Scott Disick, Instagram, birthday

Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott Disick, Instagram, birthday

Scott Disick/Instagram

Scott Disick, Instagram, birthday

Scott Disick/Instagram

Despite their age difference, Scott and Sofia are still going strong after almost a year of dating.

"Scott and Sofia are still going strong and have gotten more serious the past few months," the insider exclusively told E! News. "They have definitely had their ups and downs, but lately everything has been really good between them."

Rumors of the romance started spreading in May 2017 after Scott and Sofia were spotted getting cozy on a yacht in Cannes. While the model insisted she was still single and that the two were "just homies," fans continued to speculate. 

It wasn't until September that Scott seemingly confirmed their relationship status by posting a photo of the two of them in Miami. It was on that getaway that the duo was spotted kissing and partied with Kylie Jenner's beau Travis Scott.

Still, it wasn't clear if this was a long-term romance or a short-term fling. While one source told E! News the two were "inseparable" in September, another insider said the relationship was "not serious" for Scott in October.

As time went on, Scott and Sofia took their romance across the globe, traveling from Italy to Mexico and packing on plenty of P.D.A. along the way.

These two don't show any signs of calling it off anytime soon!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Scott Disick , Sofia Richie , Top Stories , Apple News , Apple News , Instagram
Latest News
Dua Lipa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are so in Love During PDA-Filled Trip to Hawaii

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Posts Adorable New Photo of ''Mommy's Little Love'' True Thompson

Janina Gavankar, Royal Wedding, Arrivals

Meghan Markle's Friend Janina Gavankar Spills Royal Wedding Details

Stacy Keibler, Jared Pobre

Stacy Keibler Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian, Tracey Cunningham

Khloe Kardashian's Colorist Tracey Cunningham Flies to Ohio Just to Fix Her Roots

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Jets to London for Quick Trip to See Orlando Bloom's Play, Killer Joe

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.