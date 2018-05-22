Prince William Meets Families of Manchester Bombing Victims 1 Year After Attack

Tue., May. 22, 2018

Prince William remembered the 22 victims of the Manchester bombing on Tuesday by attending the Manchester Arena National Service of Commemoration at Manchester Cathedral.

The service was held one year after the attack. The multi-faith service honored those who had died from the tragedy and gave thanks to the emergency personnel who assisted both during the attack and with the aftermath.

Many of the survivors and victims' family members attended the service. The Duke of Cambridge gave a reading and is set to meet some of the bereaved families after the service.

Outside of the cathedral, people laid floral bouquets and cards in St. Ann's Square and placed more than 7,000 handmade stitched hearts throughout the city's center.

A national minute of silence was also held.

Later, more than 3,000 singers from the local choirs will honor the victims at the Manchester Together-With One Voice event in the city's Albert Square. The Manchester Survivors Choir, a group of people who survived the attack, is among the groups set to perform. 

In addition, bells from the local churches and town hall will ring at 10:31 p.m. to mark the moment the attack took place a year ago.

The bombing took place May 22, 2017. On that day, a terrorist detonated a suicide bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena.

Grande also remembered the victims with a touching tribute on social media.

"Thinking of you all today and every day," she tweeted. "I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day."

This isn't the first time William has honored the victims of the Manchester bombing. Shortly after the attack, he laid a wreath on the field of Wembley Stadium during the FA Cup Final. He also visited with families at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital last year.

This is the first event William has attended since serving as best man at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on Saturday. The couple made their first official appearance as a married couple on Tuesday by attending Prince Charles' 70th birthday celebration.

