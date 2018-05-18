Fifth Harmony Hints They'll Reunite Someday in "Don't Say You Love Me" Video

Fifth Harmony is leaving the door open.

The four-person girl group, composed of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, surprised their fans today by releasing a music video for "Don't Say You Love Me" from their third self-titled final album.

The unexpected and emotional video features the girls looking stunning in white and black gowns as they sing in an empty room. While each girl is initially featured separately, they eventually come together and hold hands before exiting through a door one-by-one.

However, it's what happens at the very end that fans are excited about: the door is left open.

The symbolic crack hints that while the pop stars are going their separate ways for now, there is hope that they'll reunite in the future.

Fifth Harmony announced their indefinite hiatus in March, attributing the break to their desire to pursue "solo endeavors." They took the stage together for the final time last Friday at Hard Rock Live at The Event Center in Hollywood, Fla.

While the group has endured their fair share of drama (ex-member Camila Cabello left the group in Dec. 2016), the girls have remained focused on their solo opportunities and have collaborated with big stars. 

Normani collaborated with Khalid on her single "Love Lives" and appeared on Dancing With the Stars, while Dinah worked with French Montana on smash hit "Boom Boom." Ally dropped "Perfect" with Topic and recently signed a solo artist deal, while Lauren has released music with the likes of Steve Aoki and Ty Dollar Sign.

Despite their solo success, it's clear the girls will always cherish their time together.

"Being the biggest girl group of this decade, the fact that I can even say that is so surreal," Normani told E! News' Sibley Scoles in April. "I accomplished that and I was a part of it with other beautiful girls that I love so much."

"Who knows what will happen down the road in the future?" she added. "It's all about the evolution."

Until then...we'll be waiting!

