Inside Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's Unusual Love Story

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With 3 Kids

Sarah Jessica Parker is always so busy with her fashionable appearances and her fragrances and her shoes and her charity work and the Sex and the City revival And Just Like That......

And Matthew Broderick is always busy doing a play or a movie...

It can be easy to forget that these two award-winning actors go home to each other at the end of those long days. But now is not the time to take one of the most enduring couples in show business for granted.

"I love Matthew Broderick," Parker declared in Harper's Bazaar in 2013. "Call me crazy, but I love him. We can only be in the marriage we are. We're very devoted to our family and our lives. I love our life. I love that he's the father of my children, and it's because of him that there's this whole other world that I love."

And what of this whole other world, the one that complements the world in which SJP wears a glittery nativity scene on her head to the Met Gala?