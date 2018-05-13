by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 13, 2018 6:35 PM
It's been a big year for the Kardashian-Jenner clan since Mother's Day 2017 and they are celebrating accordingly...
The famous family has welcomed three babies in recent months and therefore the reality stars and social media superstars have a lot to be thankful for this Mother's Day.
In January, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, Chicago West. In February, Kylie Jennerhad daughterStormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott and just last month Khloe Kardashian gave birth her first child, a daughter named True Thompson, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.
But how are these superstar celebs giving tribute to Mother's Day? By hopping on social media of course!
Kendall, who is out of the country enjoying the sights of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, posted an Instagram video with the caption, "Hi mom."
Meanwhile, Kylie shared images of huge bouquets of pink flowers and balloons (which actually spell out MILF) in honor of her first Mother's Day as a mom.
Now let's see how each Kardashian-Jenner is celebrating this momentous day....
Kim posted this image of her and her mother and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day to the best mom in the entire world! You've taught us all how to live life to the fullest and work hard for what you want. You've always taught us that family above everything! Thank you for being the best grandma to my kids! I love you."
Article continues below
The model, who is currently in Cannes, France, made sure to give some love to the matriarch with this throwback photo.
Kourt posted a photo of these flowers along with a message from her brother Rob Kardashian, who wrote "Happy Mother's Day to the healthiest mom I know!"
Article continues below
Khloe posted a sweet new photo of baby True Thompson and wished everyone a happy Mother's Day.
The mother of three posted photos with her three children, North, Saint and Chicago, and wrote, "You don't even understand how many lollipop bribes this pic cost me...but it was so worth. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. I'm the luckiest mom in the world to have these three babies in my life!"
Kris is celebrating the holiday by promoting her makeup line. She posted this image on her Instagram with the caption, "My collection just went live at KYLIECOSMETICS.COM!!"
Article continues below
