by Meg Swertlow | Sun., May. 13, 2018 5:08 PM
They may not be movie makers but they're definitely making moves at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!
From slaying on the red carpet in sheer, nipple-baring ball gowns to thigh-high swimsuits and even edgy street wear, Kendall Jenner and her best bud Bella Hadid have had all eyes on them while storming the streets of Cannes and strutting up the Palais in Southern France this weekend for the film fest's 71st annual event.
The high-profile pair have been at practically ever A-list premiere, gala, soiree, and bash during the past four days—and with each event, a new more daring ensemble.
Of course their fab fashions aren't the only things catching eyes...
REX/Shutterstock
Bella's PDA with ex-boyfriend The Weeknd has certainly got photogs snapping. The two were caught kissing at the Magnum x Alexander Wang bash on Promenade de la Croisette on Thursday evening.
On Sunday, The Weeknd was front and center to watch his former flame walk it out on the runway at the Fashion For Relief event. Looks like it's been a good few days for the exes...
Meanwhile, check out every outfit these two "It" girls have worn during their 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival takeover...
Kendall and Bella had all eyes on them when they attended the Magnum Party Arrivals at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.
Strutting her stuff, Bella walks the runway at Fashion For Relief Cannes 2018 event.
The model goes for a black on black ensemble for the Fashion for Relief Cannes 2018 event during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Aeroport Cannes Mandelieu on May 13, 2018.
Article continues below
The model wore Nicolas Jebran for the the Fashion for Relief event at Cannes on May 13.
The model was ravishing in red at a Dior dinner during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at JW Marriott on May 12, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Wearing a menswear-inspired ensemble, Bella Hadid stuns in head to toe Alexander Wang at the Magnum x Alexander Wang bash at Cannes.
Article continues below
Wearing an oversized coat, Bella got her kiss on with ex-boyfriend The Weekend at the Magnum VIP Party in Cannes during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival,
The supermodel wears this see-through outfit when she attends the Chopard Secret Night during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Chateau de la Croix des Gardes on May 11, 2018 in Cannes, France.
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Watch Daily Pop weekdays on E! at 12 p.m.
The Royals Wedding We've Been Waiting for Is Here, But Will Willow Be Strong Enough to Take Down the Monarchy?
Terence and Deann Conspire to Murder Megan on The Arrangement: ''We're Talking About a Life...Ending It''
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!