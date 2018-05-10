Why Katy Perry Is ''Relieved'' Taylor Swift Accepted Her Olive Branch

Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are finally ready to make nice.

After the American Idol judge sent the pop singer an olive branch, a peace offering that effectively ended their years-long feud, a source tells E! News Katy is "very relieved" and ready to "move forward."

"She has been self-reflecting lately," the insider adds, "and feels it's better to clear the air than to have public disagreements and uncomfortable tension with people. She wants all of the negative energy cleared from her life."

Contrary to reports that claim Katy wasn't pleased with Taylor posting the note on social media, our source says she "wasn't upset" at all.