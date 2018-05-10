Just days after Scarlett Johansson wore a Marchesa dress to the 2018 Met Gala, Anna Wintour appeared on The Late Show and praised the actress for wearing a dress by fashion designer and ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein Georgina Chapman.

The Avengers star was the first A-lister to wear Marchesa to a high-profile event since news of the Weinstein scandal broke. While host Stephen Colbert said he didn't think the dress went with the gala's "Heavenly Bodies" theme, he claimed the actress wore the gown as a statement that Chapman "shouldn't be punished for the sins of her husband," referencing the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against the disgraced producer.

"I totally agree with that," Vogue's editor-in-chief said during Wednesday's episode. "I mean, Georgina is a brilliant designer, and I don't think that she should be blamed for her husband's behavior. I think it was a great gesture of support on Scarlett's part to wear a dress like—a beautiful dress like that on such a public occasion."