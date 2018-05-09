Ryan Murphy is quite literally putting his money where his mouth is.

The prolific TV producer is busy readying his latest creation, Pose, for its series debut on FX next month, and he's now announced that he doesn't plan to keep a cent of profits from the show for himself. In keeping with the show's history-making number of transgender actors in series regular roles for a scripted series and largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series—as well as his commitment to championing progressive causes through his work—Murphy revealed on Twitter that he plans to donate all of his profits to transgender and LGBTQ charitable organizations. Yes, you read that right. All of it.