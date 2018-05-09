Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Ryan Murphy is quite literally putting his money where his mouth is.
The prolific TV producer is busy readying his latest creation, Pose, for its series debut on FX next month, and he's now announced that he doesn't plan to keep a cent of profits from the show for himself. In keeping with the show's history-making number of transgender actors in series regular roles for a scripted series and largest LGBTQ cast ever for a scripted series—as well as his commitment to championing progressive causes through his work—Murphy revealed on Twitter that he plans to donate all of his profits to transgender and LGBTQ charitable organizations. Yes, you read that right. All of it.
"These groups do amazing work and need our support," Murphy's tweet continued. "Every day for the next 14 days I will highlight a group I'm supporting, and encourage you to do the same!"
Murphy, who recently signed a blockbuster exclusive deal with Netflix, followed his announcement up with some promotion for the first organization he plans to support, shining a spotlight on the Sylvia Rivera Law Project. "SRLP works to guarantee that all people are free to self-determine gender identity and expression, regardless of income or race, and without facing harassment, discrimination or violence," he wrote before attaching a link for fans to donate to the organization as well.
Co-created by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals, the eight-episode dance musical, set in the '80s, explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene. Evan Peters and Kate Mara star as New Jersey couple Stan and Patty, who get sucked into the glamour and intrigue of the Big Apple, while James Van Der Beek plays Peters' financial kingpin boss Matt.
The transgender cast includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar and Angelica Ross. Also co-starring are Tony winner Billy Porter, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain and Dyllon Burnside.
Murphy's decision comes on the heels of the successful launch of his Half initiative, which aimed to make Hollywood more inclusive for women and minorities behind the camera. Less than a year after its launch, his director slate was 60 percent female and had met 90 percent of its women and minority requirements.
Pose debuts Sunday, June 3 at 9 p.m. on FX.