Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 7, 2018 6:26 PM
Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
When the queen speaks, you listen.
Blake Lively made her presence known at tonight's 2018 Met Gala—not only with a show-stopping Renaissance-inspired gown, but with how she handled the chaos that ensues when you're Hollywood royalty on the red carpet.
The Met Gala differs from other star-studded events in that the sheer number of A-list attendees, coupled with the speed at which they make their way into the Metropolitan Museum of Art can cause photographers to get all paparazzi on the subjects they're shooting.
Enter the one and only Blake Lively, who apparently doesn't have the time or energy to comply with their demands. (And we don't blame her!)
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Gossip Girl star took a moment from gracing us all with her flawless presence to tell the photographers screaming her name to "calm down." Lively, who attended sans hubby Ryan Reynolds, pointed to the chatty crowd with a sassy smile on her face before hitting pose after pose.
Lively's Atelier Versace gown took more than 600 hours to make. "This year's may be my favorite dress ever," the actress told Vogue. It's not hard to see why!
And as for Blake's shouting, never change. Never change.
For complete coverage of the 2018 Met Gala, watch E! News Tuesday, May 8 at 7 and 11 p.m.!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!