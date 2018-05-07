Adele is more than just a phenomenal singer, she is a goofball on social media and a costume chameleon!

On Saturday (May 5), the "Hello" singer turned the big 3-0 and to celebrate she channeled her inner Rose from Titanic. In honor of her dirty 30 the British singer donned a gorgeous dress, posed on the steps from the film set—or ones that looked exactly the same—and proved that she is Rose and she's never letting go.

"Dirty 30! I'm not sure what I'm going to do for the next 30 years as I've been blessed beyond words in my life so far. Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me," she captioned a trio of photos in full costume. "My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life. Here's a couple pics. I'm absolutely f**ked, not sure I'll make it out the house again!"

Adele's brilliant recreation of Rose from the iconic movie is just one of her many creative and inventive costumes over the years. She's made herself into real-life stars like Dolly Parton over the last few years and channeled her inner old lady as well. She really knows what to do when it comes to getting into character and we're obsessed with each and every costume.

We know it's not Halloween, but it's never too early to start thinking about your next costume. Take a few pointers from Adele AKA the costume queen and vote for her best dress-up look ever in the poll below!