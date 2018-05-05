Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
by Zach Johnson | Sat., May. 5, 2018 1:35 PM
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
The Kentucky Derby is underway—and the stars are off to the races!
NBC commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are back for the fourth time since 2014, wearing some of their boldest looks yet. Stephen Amell, Anthony Anderson, Ty Burrell, Victoria Justice and Aisha Tyler walked the red carpet, as did a capella supergroup Pentatonix. The late Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me, Dannielynn Birkhead, also made an annual appearance.
The annual event, now in its 144th year, is being broadcast on NBC and the NBC Sports app.
See which stars traveled to Louisville to watch the race:
The daddy-daughter duo are dressed to impress in Nick Graham and Lesy looks.
Just imagine what Phil Dunphy would have worn!
The former Talk co-host is the talk of the town!
Article continues below
The Friday Night Lights veteran embraces his southern roots.
...but where is Beyoncé?
This fascinator is hardly for the birds!
Article continues below
The daredevil's Jackass days are behind him.
The Arrow star's look is right on target.
Article continues below
As if these two would turn down the chance to dress up!
The Top Chef judge trades his chef's hat for a homburg.
Article continues below
Today's forecast: flowers. And lots of 'em.
Article continues below
They're off to the races!
Giddy up! It's time for the race to begin.
The only thing sharper than his knives is his outfit!
Article continues below
(E!, NBC and NBC Sports are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!