The Kentucky Derby is underway—and the stars are off to the races!

NBC commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir are back for the fourth time since 2014, wearing some of their boldest looks yet. Stephen Amell, Anthony Anderson, Ty Burrell, Victoria Justice and Aisha Tyler walked the red carpet, as did a capella supergroup Pentatonix. The late Anna Nicole Smith's mini-me, Dannielynn Birkhead, also made an annual appearance.

The annual event, now in its 144th year, is being broadcast on NBC and the NBC Sports app.

See which stars traveled to Louisville to watch the race:

Dannielynn Birkhead, Larry Birkhead

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

Dannielynn Birkhead & Larry Birkhead

The daddy-daughter duo are dressed to impress in Nick Graham and Lesy looks.

Ty Burrell

Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Ty Burrell

Just imagine what Phil Dunphy would have worn!

Aisha Tyler, Kentucky Derby, 2018

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

Aisha Tyler

The former Talk co-host is the talk of the town!

Taylor Kitsch, Kentucky Derby, 2018

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Taylor Kitsch

The Friday Night Lights veteran embraces his southern roots.

Richard Lawson, Tina Lawson, Kentucky Derby, 2018

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Richard Lawson & Tina Lawson

...but where is Beyoncé?

Victoria Justice

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Victoria Justice

This fascinator is hardly for the birds!

Johnny Knoxville

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

Johnny Knoxville

The daredevil's Jackass days are behind him.

Cassandra Jean, Stephen Amell

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

Cassandra Jean & Stephen Amell

The Arrow star's look is right on target.

Laila Ali, Kentucky Derby, 2018

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

Laila Ali

The boxer is a knockout, as always.

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

Tara Lipinski & Johnny Weir

As if these two would turn down the chance to dress up!

Tom Colicchio

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Tom Colicchio

The Top Chef judge trades his chef's hat for a homburg.

Kid Rock, Kentucky Derby, 2018

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

Kid Rock

Who's ready to rock the red carpet?

Dylan Dreyer, Kentucky Derby, 2018

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Dylan Dreyer

Today's forecast: flowers. And lots of 'em.

Pentatonix, Kentucky Derby, 2018

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

Pentatonix

The a capella group looks aca-mazing.

Joey Fatone, Kentucky Derby

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

Joey Fatone

It's gonna be May, indeed.

Anthony Anderson, Kentucky Derby, 2018

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Alvina Stewart & Anthony Anderson

They're off to the races!

Travis Tritt, Theres Tritt, Kentucky Derby, 2018

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Travis Tritt & Theres Tritt

Giddy up! It's time for the race to begin.

Graham Elliot

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs

Graham Elliot

The only thing sharper than his knives is his outfit!

Jason Witten, Michelle Witten, Kentucky Derby, 2018

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs

Jason Witten & Michelle Witten

The football player trades his jersey for a dapper suit.

(E!, NBC and NBC Sports are all members of the NBCUniversal family.)

