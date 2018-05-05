Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid's Red Hot Hoodie Is Only $20

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., May. 5, 2018 5:04 AM

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Saturday Savings

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Model off-duty fashion is stye goals.

Unlike the runway, the looks that Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner wear when they're taking meetings or enjoying a much-needed "me" day are styles that we can actually wear on a day-to-day. While they're models, these twenty-something fashion moguls are also women that enjoy comfort, without sacrificing their fashion sense, of course.

Case in point: Gigi's red hot sweatsuit, which features a true-to-size hoodie and lace-up sweatpants from Lioness.

The Tommy Hilfiger designer paired her look with a white collared shirt, Doc Martens Sinclair Boots, cat-eye sunglasses and a small black purse.

Photos

Gigi Hadid's Street Style

Overall, it's the perfect blend of ease and fashion (courtesy of the bright color, lace-up details and accessories). And, now you can recreate her style for less than half of the original price. The sweatshirt (as seen below) is now only $20.

Shop the sales below!

ESC: Saturday Savings

Lioness

Gigi's exact hoodie: Got The Goods Hoodie, Was $69, Now $20

ESC: Saturday Savings

Tobi

Red Concrete City Oversized Hoodie, Was $78, Now $31

ESC: Saturday Savings

Ivy Park

Velvet Logo Oversized Hoodie, Was $100, Now $40

ESC: Saturday Savings

Noisy May

Sweatshirt With Lace Up Tie, Was $42, Now $29

ESC: Saturday Savings

PrettyLittleThing

Red Oversized Hoodie, Was $30, Now $27

ESC: Saturday Savings

Aerie

City Hoodie, Was $50, Now $25

ESC: Saturday Savings

Adidas

Trefoil Hoodie, Was $50, Now $35

RELATED ARTICLE: Miley Cyrus' New Converse Collection IsVery Miley Cyrus

RELATED ARTICLE: Frill Hem Pants, Because Gigi Hadid Makes Them Look so Easy

