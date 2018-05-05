Saturday Savings: Gigi Hadid's Red Hot Hoodie Is Only $20

Model off-duty fashion is stye goals.

Unlike the runway, the looks that Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner wear when they're taking meetings or enjoying a much-needed "me" day are styles that we can actually wear on a day-to-day. While they're models, these twenty-something fashion moguls are also women that enjoy comfort, without sacrificing their fashion sense, of course.

Case in point: Gigi's red hot sweatsuit, which features a true-to-size hoodie and lace-up sweatpants from Lioness.

The Tommy Hilfiger designer paired her look with a white collared shirt, Doc Martens Sinclair Boots, cat-eye sunglasses and a small black purse.