It's not long before Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Rossbring their super-cute, musical family to our TV screens and we're so here for it!

The couple spoke to E! News exclusively where they dished on everything from having another baby to their new music.

"One more," Ashlee laughed. "I definitely want to have another one, for sure. I love being a mom. I mean there's really nothing greater than my kids. So, for me, that's something I continue to want to do in life."

Evan praised his wife's talents and her mothering.

"I got lucky. The fact that I've got a wife who is such an amazing mother, but also so extremely talented. I think there's always a time for everything," Evan said. "She's ready now to show her entertainment side and all that kind of stuff. It's amazing to watch cause she's so talented."