EXCLUSIVE!

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Talk Collaborating on New Music and Another Baby! Plus, Will Jessica Appear on Their E! Reality Show?

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., May. 4, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's not long before Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Rossbring their super-cute, musical family to our TV screens and we're so here for it!

The couple spoke to E! News exclusively where they dished on everything from having another baby to their new music.

"One more," Ashlee laughed. "I definitely want to have another one, for sure. I love being a mom. I mean there's really nothing greater than my kids. So, for me, that's something I continue to want to do in life."

Evan praised his wife's talents and her mothering.

"I got lucky. The fact that I've got a wife who is such an amazing mother, but also so extremely talented. I think there's always a time for everything," Evan said. "She's ready now to show her entertainment side and all that kind of stuff. It's amazing to watch cause she's so talented."

Watch

Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross on Raising Kids in the Spotlight

The kids are excited about their mom's return to music too. In fact, the couple has been making music together.

"And it's cute cause the kids get excited. I'll see Bronx playing my old music for Jagger and I'm like, 'Oh my God, that's so cute!' and then when we play our new music they're always there listening and it's so sweet," Ashlee gushed.

As far as their famous sisters making a cameo on the show, well, you'll just have to wait and see!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ashlee Simpson Ross , Evan Ross , Couples , Family , Top Stories
Latest News
Kendall Jenner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence, Ed Sheeran Concert, HYDE Lounge

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Are Engaged

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, New Year's Eve

Here's Where Things Stand With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

See All the Epic Pics From Kylie Jenner's Beautiful Family Beach Vacation

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Yes, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk Have a Prenup

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Stronger Thanks to Stormi

Ryan Cabrera, Audrina Patridge

Audrina Patridge and Ryan Cabrera ''Getting Pretty Serious'' as She Attends His Concert

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.