The LadyGang (working title):

What happens when you mix the Girls Trip sense of female community with juicy pop culture commentary, no-holds-barred celebrity interviews and three equally gorgeous and hilarious L.A. ladies? You not only get a "Podcast of the Year" winner with over 22 million listens, but a phenomenon that graced People magazine and made Entertainment Weekly's "Must List." Welcome to the LadyGang, the TV show based on the podcast created by Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek.

Nat & Liv (working title):

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson are influencers, designers, and fashion & beauty bloggers that have over five million followers on Instagram alone. But more importantly they are family. Cousins and best friends, this docu-series will take us to a part of their lives that we've never seen before from Vancouver to Los Angeles. From their hilariously direct older brothers, to Nat's hippy sister, to their hysterical parents, Nat and Liv's family will make you laugh and cry…sometimes at the same time.

Three unscripted projects in development include:

The Twins Project (working title):

Three vibrant sets of twins all have their sights set on conquering each of their own worlds. From radio DJs, to pop artists and social media fame, the docs-series will explore their dynamics as siblings, best friends and co-workers while reaching new heights in their careers and choosing to do so together, rather than alone.

Written by the Stars (working title):

Written by the Stars takes the most ridiculous first-hand excerpts from celebrity autobiographies and transports them from the page to the screen. Quoting directly from the books and with the help of a hilarious SNL-esque troop, the most epic celebrity stories come to life—viewers will see their favorite celebrities' hazy nights, crazy affairs, behind the scene antics and Hollywood secrets.

Wonder Women (working title):

The need for stuntwomen in the entertainment industry has never been greater. This competition-elimination docu-series will follow a stunt director on a journey to ﬁnd the next great stuntwoman. Each week, hopefuls will face challenges that test their physical, mental, and emotional strength—requiring them to give their all if they want to become the next breakthrough female stunt performer.