Relive Thomas Rhett's Cutest Dad Moments On and Off Stage

Ain't it funny how life changes—for the better!

In the past 12 months alone, Thomas Rhett has experienced more than a few "unforgettable" memories after becoming a dad to Ada James Akins and Willa Gray Akins.

Fortunately for country music fans, the man behind huge hits including "Marry Me," "Die a Happy Man" and "Craving You" has documented some of his father-daughter moments on social media.

"Love when the fam comes out," Thomas Rhett recently wrote on Instagram when his wife Lauren Akins brought out their two children to the stage for a surprise appearance.

This Sunday, Thomas Rhett could make one cool dad once again when the 2018 Billboard Music Awards air live on NBC. The artist is nominated for Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album for Life Changes.

To celebrate his nominations, we here at E! News decided to compile just some of the adorable dad moments Thomas Rhett has experienced in our gallery below.