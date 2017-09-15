Watch Thomas Rhett's Kids Surprise Dad on Stage in "Unforgettable" Concert Surprise

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Sep. 15, 2017 8:33 PM

Thomas Rhett may have just put on another unforgettable show.

As the country singer continues to hit the road in support of his latest album Life Changes, fans at the York Fair were treated to a special surprise Friday night.

While performing his biggest hits including "Die a Happy Man" and "Craving," Thomas Rhett welcomed his wife Lauren Akins and their two kids up on stage.

"Love when the fam comes out," he wrote on Instagram with a video from the special moment.

The event marked the first time baby Ada James Akins graced dad's concert stage. As for the couple's older daughter Willa Gray Akins, she's an old pro at the concert scene while sporting her signature headphones.

This week has been a week of firsts for Thomas Rhett and Lauren who also got to experience their first date night as parents of two.

As seen on Instagram, the couple finally got some alone time in the Big Apple where sparks couldn't help but fly.

"A little late night NYC kiss after our personal Harry Potter theater viewing date topped with milk & cookies, popcorn, spicy margs & my favorite thing: my husband all to myself," Lauren shared on Instagram. "Tonight was so dreamy. Thomas Rhett you're so sweet, thank you honey!! **might be a little too sappy but I don't care**"

While Thomas Rhett still has a few upcoming concerts scheduled as well as a fashion pop up shop in Los Angeles, the country singer is loving every minute of fatherhood.

And when he's not belting out his big hits, you can likely find the proud dad hanging out with his kids.

"I can't believe that we have two daughters!!" Thomas Rhett previously shared on Instagram. "We are so excited that Willa Gray has a baby sister! Thank you Lord and everyone for the prayers #OutNumbered. "

