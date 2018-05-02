Ronnie Magro-Ortiz's Jersey Shore co-stars are sending their love to him amid his relationship drama.

The cast of the hit MTV show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation appeared on The View on Wednesday morning, but Ronnie was noticeably missing from the group. His absence was pointed at towards the end of their interview by co-host Meghan McCain.

"I have to bring up the elephant in the room that Ronnie is not here," Meghan said. "And I'm a big fan of his as well, he's been very provocative this season. He's at home with his newborn baby girl, but he made headlines this past few days because he's been publicly fighting with his girlfriend. Obviously you guys are close, how do you feel about this?"