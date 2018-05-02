Happy 3rd Birthday, Princess Charlotte! See Her Cutest Moments

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
She's growing up right before our eyes!
Our most since birthday wishes go out to Princess Charlotte, who turns 3-years-old today. The royal toddler's milestone celebration comes only a week after the arrival of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child—a son they named Prince Louis—officially made Charlotte a big sister.
It feels like yesterday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed a daughter into the mix, and over the past three years we've seen Princess Charlotte blossom into one sweet little lady!
Celebrate the future queen of England's special day by checking out her most adorable photos of all time. Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!
Courtesy of the Duchess of Cambridge
Star Student
Teacher's pet! Princess Charlotte strikes an adorable pose on her first day of nursery school in January 2018.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Officially a Big Sister
Upon the birth of Prince William and Kate Middleton's third child on April 23, 2018, Charlotte and big bro Prince George make their way to the hospital to meet their baby brother.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Stop and Smell the Flowers
Blue in Berlin! Princess Charlotte arrives to Germany on the royal family's official tour in July 2017.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge via Getty Images
Growing Up So Fast
On her second birthday, Kensington Palace releases a new portrait of the princess taken by the Duchess of Cambridge. A spitting image of her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II!
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Here Comes the Bride
The toddler serves as her aunt Pippa Middleton's flower girl during her May 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Too cute!
Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images
Tis the Season
Princess Charlotte puckers up while heading into Christmas church service on her mom's hip in 2016.
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Puppy Love
In September 2016, the pint-sized royal bonds with a fluffy dog while visiting a petting zoo in Canada.
HRH The Duchess of Cambridge
Birthday Girl
The royal rings in her 1st birthday with a perfectly sweet photo shoot.
