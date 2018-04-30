"I've ruined everybody's life," Jax says to his boss during their conversation. "I don't know what to do anymore." He then goes onto tell her that if she wants to fire him he would understand.

But Lisa wasn't ready to fall for Jax's tricks, telling him, "I'm not going to give you that satisfaction, because I know what you'll do with that. You'll go over there and you'll be like, 'I'm fired. I'm the f--king victim again'...I'm asking you, why don't you do the decent thing? Why don't you hand me your f--king resignation and do what you should've done a long time ago?"

And he finally does, saying he doesn't "deserve" to be working for her.

Now that he is done at SUR and that job offer in Tampa is seemingly still on the table, Jax ends the season questioning his next move.