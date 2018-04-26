Against the advice of Catherine's lawyer, Mer and Jackson convinced her to publicly dismantle the Harper Avery Foundation, disavow her father, usher in a new day with the Catherine Fox Foundation, and offer all the women whose careers were sidelined both restitution and jobs. It's inspired move, one that sees the show deal with its own patriarchal mythos in the time of #MeToo and Time's Up. And not for nothing, it's a move that a few real-world companies might want to consider. Just saying.

Of course, this is Shondaland and we're building to a season finale, so the coast isn't completely clear. There's still the small feat of actually putting the plan into motion, on top of Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and the hospital being hit with a wrongful termination suit by Vik (Rushi Kota), the intern fired last week for operating after ingesting those weed cookies. With all this going on, how will Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) find time to get married? Stay tuned.

What did you think of the show's answer to the Harper Avery problem? Sound off in the comments below!

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.