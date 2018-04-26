The votes are in and Kendra Wilkinson has proven that brunettes do it better.

The former Playboy model flaunted fresh brown locks on Twitter and it is clear that she is feeling the new look. She told her followers, "I'm not here tryin' to impress anyone but myself. F--k it all. I'm excited."

Even with her beautiful new look, the star is keeping it real and poked fun at her "sweat stains" that could be seen in photos of her playfully posing for the camera.

Her new do' is just one of the many changes in her life following the announcement that she has filed for a divorce from former NFL player, Hank Baskett, citing, "irreconcilable differences."