Kendra Wilkinson Mourns the Death of Her Dog Martini

Mon., Apr. 23, 2018

Kendra Wilkinson's dog, Martini, has died.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to announce the passing of her furry friend.

"Martini has been by my side for 16 years," the former Playboy playmate captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "We will miss her. This is one dog that has seen n been through it all. Lol from San Diego to the playboy mansion to the east coast to Calabasas. I can say she lived her best life. #ripMartini."

Kendra also shared her heartache on Twitter. 

"I keep hearing her footsteps but she's not there," Wilkinson tweeted.

She even shared a story about one of Martini's animal friends.

"Martini became friends with a black crow these last couple weeks," she tweeted. "Crow would come n sit n they'd stare for a long time. Crow comes today looking for her n leaves."

Kendra Wilkinson Fires Back at Mommy Shamers: I Make My Sacrifices

Kendra also shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned it "I hate 2018."

 

Kendra Wilkinson

Instagram

It certainly has been a tough year for the Kendra on Top star.

Earlier this month, Kendra filed for divorce from Hank Baskett. The two were married for almost nine years and share two children together: son Hank Baskett IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary Baskett, 3. 

 

Sadly, this isn't the only pet death Kendra has mourned. In 2016, her dog Raskal passed away.

