Why Kim Kardashian Really Went Nude for KKW Body Fragrance

Enter: full-body digital scans and mold castings.

"First, we did full-body scans. Digital scans are more accurate...but just more awkward because a team of tech people come in, and you're standing there fully naked. It's totally awkward because people are holding up computers and machines and walking around with these wands that are basically scanning your body," Kim described.

"Then we did moldings and castings of my body. You have to completely cover your body in Vaseline, which is just so sticky. Then, they put sheets of the plaster on top and you just have to wait. Honestly, it didn't take long—the whole thing maybe takes under an hour. It was really fun to create. Thank god, there was a shower there."

The result was exactly what the entrepreneur envisioned. The cover and face of the Business of Fashion's special beauty issue won't follow through with any project that doesn't align with her vision.

"My next fragrance—I have something sweeter and fun—coming out and then after that…I'm still in the brainstorming period. If I have an idea, but the bottle renderings don't look like I want them to be, then I just won't go with that," Kim added.