The Internet is full of spoilers, but can it reveal the royal baby's name early?

That's what some fans are asking after the royal family's website developer reportedly suffered a technically glitch earlier this week.

On the family's official website, there are pages dedicated to several family members including Prince Harry, Prince Charles and others.

But for those searching Prince George or Princess Charlotte, you may just find an "access denied" screen.

When the Daily Mail first tried to type in https://www.royal.uk/prince-albert, they received a page that looked exactly like Prince George and Princess Charlotte's. But if you type in other names such as Arthur, you get a "Page Not Found" screen.