Did Kate Middleton and Prince William's Family Website Just Reveal the Royal Baby's Name?

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 3:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Royal Baby

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/ WireImage

The Internet is full of spoilers, but can it reveal the royal baby's name early?

That's what some fans are asking after the royal family's website developer reportedly suffered a technically glitch earlier this week.

On the family's official website, there are pages dedicated to several family members including Prince Harry, Prince Charles and others.

But for those searching Prince George or Princess Charlotte, you may just find an "access denied" screen.

When the Daily Mail first tried to type in https://www.royal.uk/prince-albert, they received a page that looked exactly like Prince George and Princess Charlotte's.  But if you type in other names such as Arthur, you get a "Page Not Found" screen.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Perhaps it's just a crazy coincidence and nothing more. Besides, it's not like the web team is rushing to edit the pages following media attention. But what if it is Albert after all? 

What is clear is that fans of the royal family really want to know the name of baby No. 3. Earlier today, the Duke of Cambridge was asked about his baby's name while at the opening of the Greenhouse Centre with Prince Harry.

In a video captured by Daily Mail's Rebecca English posted on Twitter, the proud dad can be heard saying that he's still "working" on a baby name.

In other words, an official announcement may not be coming for another few days.

As for life with three kids, Prince William gave fans a tease into his reality at home while attending an Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey earlier in the week.

"Sleeping's going reasonably well so far," he said in a video tweeted by the Daily Mirror's royal correspondent Victoria Murphy. "So, he's behaving himself, which is good."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Royals , Kate Middleton , Prince William , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kate McKinnon, Mila Kunis, CinemaCon 2018

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Prince William, Prince Harry

Prince William Is Prince Harry's Best Man at the Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle Gets Emotional While Attending Memorial Service

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Marry American and British Customs

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Kate Middleton's Mom and Brother Visit Her and Prince William's Newborn Son

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Anzac Day

Meghan Markle Is Near Tears at Anzac Day Service With Prince Harry

Pippa Middleton, Kate Middleton, Duchess Catherine

Not Just Cute Cousins: Inside the Special Bond That Kate and Pippa Middleton's Kids Will Share

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.