Prince William Says He's Still "Working" on a Royal Baby Name

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images
It's been three days since Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child together...and we still don't know the royal baby's name!
The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 23. But the name of the couple's baby is still being kept a secret, for now.
Following the births of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the name announcement was made two days later. This time around, it's taking a little longer for the name reveal.
On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge was asked about his baby's name while at the opening of the Greenhouse Centre with Prince Harry.