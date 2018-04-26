Prince William Says He's Still "Working" on a Royal Baby Name

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 12:43 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

It's been three days since Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child together...and we still don't know the royal baby's name!

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 23. But the name of the couple's baby is still being kept a secret, for now.

Following the births of both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the name announcement was made two days later. This time around, it's taking a little longer for the name reveal.

On Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge was asked about his baby's name while at the opening of the Greenhouse Centre with Prince Harry.

Prince William Jokes About Baby Names and Gives an Update on Life With a Newborn

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

In a video captured by Daily Mail's Rebecca English, posted on Twitter Thursday, William can be heard saying that he's still "working" on a baby name.

So it sounds like they won't be making any announcements today.

One thing that was announced today? William will be Harry's best man at his May 19 wedding to Meghan Markle.

"The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George's Chapel, Windsor on May 19th," Kensington Palace tweeted Thursday morning.

Harry served as William's best man in his wedding to Kate in 2011.

So while we didn't get the baby name today, we did get some exciting wedding news!

What do you think William and Kate will name their third child? Sound off in the comments!

Royal Baby No. 3's Name Will Be...
What do you think Will & Kate will name their third child?
21.0
8.8
27.2
6.1
25.2
7.2
4.5

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince William , Royal Baby , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Hailey Baldwin

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kelly Clarkson, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kelly Clarkson Talks About Raising Her ''Bossy'' Kids

Cardi B, SNL, Saturday Night Live

Cardi B Thinks Social Media Is the "Most Disgusting Place" and Driving Stars Into "Insanity"

Halsey, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Halsey Says She's Freezing Her Eggs Due to Endometriosis

Tom Cruise, CinemaCon

Tom Cruise Reveals the "Most Challenging" Movie He's Ever Made

ESC: Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones Pays Homage to Grace Jones With an Easy-to-Wear Look

ESC: Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Mother's Day Gift Ideas Celebrity Moms Would Approve

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.