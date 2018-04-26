Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Getty Images
by Diana Marti | Thu., Apr. 26, 2018 8:17 PM
Getty Images
What an unforgettable night for Latin music!
The 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards celebrated all of the amazing stars and their chart-topping achievements, plus some fantastic performances from your favorite singers.
Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Quavo, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and many more of the biggest names hit the stage tonight.
Telemundo broadcasted the grand event from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
With so many phenomenal finalists, which musicians took home awards tonight?
Drumroll, please...take a look at the complete list of winners for the biggest night in Latin music.
OVERALL ARTIST CATEGORIES
Artist of the Year: Ozuna
Artist of the Year, New: Christian Nodal
Tour of the Year: Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
Social Artist of the Year: Maluma
Crossover Artist of the Year: Justin Bieber
SONGS CATEGORIES
Hot Latin Song of the Year: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male: Luis Fonsi
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female: Shakira
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Calibre 50
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Airplay Song of the Year: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Digital Song of the Year: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Streaming Song of the Year: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
CATEGORIA DE ALBUMES ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year: Nicky Jam, Fénix
Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year: "Dance Latin #1 Hits 2.0: Los Éxitos Del Momento"
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male: Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female: Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Song of the Year: Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo: Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: CNCO
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Album of the Year: Shakira, El Dorado
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Song of the Year: Prince Royce & Shakira
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo: Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Gente de Zona
Tropical Songs Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Tropical Album of the Year: Romeo Santos, Golden
Tropical Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: Christian Nodal "Adiós Amor"
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo: Christian Nodal
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year: Fonovisa
Mexican Album of the Year: Ulíces Chaidez y Sus Plebes, Andamos En El Ruedo
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year: Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year: DEL
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year: J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo: Daddy Yankee
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group: Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year: Nicky Jam, Fénix
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year: Sony Music Latin
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year: La Industria
WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Songwriter of the Year: Daddy Yankee
Publisher of the Year: Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI
Publishing Corporation of the Year: Sony/ATV Music
Producer of the Year: Andrés Torres & Mauricio Rengifo
