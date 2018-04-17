Sin City, are you ready?

Telemundo just announced that Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, David Bisbal, De La Ghetto, Farruko, Luis Fonsi, Natti Natasha, Reik, Sebastian Yatra, Victor Manuelle, Wisin, and Yandel have all joined the all-star lineup for the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Cardi B, J Balvin, Karol G, Quavo and Ricky Martin were also recently confirmed to perform. While last month they announced that CNCO, Maluma, Sofía Reyes, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Christian Nodal, Calibre 50, and Chayanne will also all be performing their latest hits on the big night.

TV personalities Gaby Espino and Marco Antonio Regil will host this year's award show.

The grand event will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 26 at 7 PM from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will air simultaneously on Spanish-language entertainment cable network, Universo.