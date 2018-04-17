Getty Images/E! Illustration
by Diana Marti | Tue., Apr. 17, 2018 2:45 PM
Sin City, are you ready?
Telemundo just announced that Bad Bunny, Becky G, Daddy Yankee, David Bisbal, De La Ghetto, Farruko, Luis Fonsi, Natti Natasha, Reik, Sebastian Yatra, Victor Manuelle, Wisin, and Yandel have all joined the all-star lineup for the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Cardi B, J Balvin, Karol G, Quavo and Ricky Martin were also recently confirmed to perform. While last month they announced that CNCO, Maluma, Sofía Reyes, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Christian Nodal, Calibre 50, and Chayanne will also all be performing their latest hits on the big night.
TV personalities Gaby Espino and Marco Antonio Regil will host this year's award show.
The grand event will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 26 at 7 PM from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show will air simultaneously on Spanish-language entertainment cable network, Universo.
Here's the complete list of finalists for this year's 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards:
Artist of the Year:
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Artist of the Year, New:
Alta Consigna
Bad Bunny
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma y Banda Populares del Llano
Tour of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
Marc Anthony
Marco Antonio Solís
Ricardo Arjona
Social Artist of the Year:
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
Maluma
Shakira
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Little Mix
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
CNCO
Zion & Lennox
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
VP Entertainment
Warner Latina
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Def Jam
Raymond Braun
Schoolboy
Sony Music Latin
Airplay Song of the Year:
DEL
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
WK
Digital Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Streaming Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje
Top Latin Album of the Year:
J Balvin, Energía
Nicky Jam, Fénix
Ozuna, Odisea
Shakira, El Dorado
Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year:
Dance Latin #1 Hits 2.0: Los Éxitos Del Momento
Mexillennials: Los Éxitos De Una Nueva Generación
Summer Latin Hits 2017
Trap Capos: Season 1
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Alejandra Guzmán
Gloria Trevi
Karol G
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
CNCO
Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
DEL
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno & Zion & Lennox "Súbeme La Radio"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Shakira, "Me Enamoré"
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Enrique Iglesias
Juanes
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO
Jesse & Joy
Maná
Reik
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Pina
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
WK
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
CNCO, Primera Cita
Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
Ricardo Arjona, Circo Soledad
Shakira, El Dorado
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Universal Latin Music Entertainment
Warner Bros.
Wanrer Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Tropical Song of the Year:
Nacho, "Báilame"
Prince Royce & Shakira "Déjà Vu"
Romeo Santos "Héroe Favorito"
Romeo Santos "Imitadora"
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Marc Anthony
Nacho
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Chiquito Team Band
Gente de Zona
La Sonoroa Dinamita
Pirulo y La Tribu
Tropicial Songs Airplay Label of the Year:
D.A.M.
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Machete
Magnus
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Tropical Album of the Year:
Carlos Vives, Vives
La Sonora Dinamita, Juntos Por La Sonora
Prince Royce, Five
Romeo Santos, Golden
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
World Circuit
Tropicial ALbums Imprint of the Year:
Magnus
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Calibre 50 "Corrido de Juanito"
Calibre 50 "Siempre Te Voy A Querer"
Christian Nodal "Adiós Amor"
Christian Nodal Featuring David Bisbal "Probablemente"
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Alfredo Olivas
Christian Nodal
Gerardo Ortiz
Regulo Caro
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Ulíces Chaidez y Sus Plebes
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainement
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Andaluz
DEL
Disa
Fonovisa
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, La Mejor Versión De Mí
Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar
Gerardo Ortiz, Comeré Callado, Vol. 1: Con Norteño, Tuba y Guitarras
Ulíces Chaidez y Sus Plebes, Andamos En El Ruedo
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
Del
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Nicky Jam, "El Amante"
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Jowell & Randy
Plan B
Play-N-Skillz
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Pina
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
La Industria
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Nicky Jam, Fénix
Ozuna, Odisea
Yandel, #Update
Zion & Lennox, Motivan2
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
El Cartel
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
La Industria
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Song Writer of the Year:
Daddy Yankee
Erika Ender
Justin Bieber
Luis Fonsi
Marty James Garton
Poo Bear
Publisher of the Year:
BMG Gold Songs, ASCAP
Sony/ATV Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI
Universal Musica, Inc., ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
BMG
Sony/ATV Music
Universal Music
Warner/Chappell Music
Producer of the Year:
Chris Jeday
Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres
Saga Whiteblack
Wisin
