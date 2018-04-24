by Zach Johnson | Tue., Apr. 24, 2018 6:45 AM
Captain America was sorely missed at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere Monday.
Held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, dozens of stars—including Chadwick Boseman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Paul Rudd—walked the red carpet before seeing the movie in its entirety for the first time. Paul Bettany, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Pom Klementieff and Zoe Saldana arrived just after taping Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which is dedicating an entire week of episodes to the Marvel Studios movie (out Friday).
E! News' Zuri Hall was live on the scene, where she interviewed Don Cheadle, Winston Duke, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo and Sebastian Stan and many more stars.
Chris Evans was unable to attend the event, as he's currently starring on Broadway in Lobby Hero, but he did manage to promote the movie on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday.
From Stan Lee to Gwyneth Paltrow, see all the highlights from the red carpet:
Hemsworth live-streams the premiere on Instagram.
The couple makes their red carpet debut.
He never freezes...except for this one time.
Marvel's main men deserve your applause.
Gamora's get-up is making us green with envy.
Captain Marvel looks marvelous next to her fiancé.
Got something on your mind, Iron Man?
Relax, guys—the reviews are good. Really good.
Wakanda forever!
Giving out more grants, Tony Stark?
Wanda Maximoff makes a maximum impact.
If only Doctor Strange could speed up Disneyland's expansion project.
Shuri meets her look-alike outside the theater.
Nebula makes nice with War Machine.
The actress makes a case for space exploration.
Nick Fury trades his eye patch for stylish specs.
It's best to keep Rocket Raccoon away from children.
Jarvis and Karen are the talk of the tech world.
Drax keeps his chill at the world premiere.
Agent Coulson lives...on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Ant-Man looks larger than life on the purple carpet.
Loki sets his sights on the El Capitan Theatre.
Another day, another disguise for Black Widow.
The Wasp generates some buzz in her golden jumpsuit.
If Spider-Man comes 'round, he'll be gone in a flash.
Scarlet Witch looks, well, bewitching.
Did he have to bend space and time to beat traffic?
Thor brings the thunder from Down Under.
When King T'Challa speaks, everyone listens.
It's hard to picture anyone else as Tony Stark.
Robert Downey Jr. takes center stage (of course).
Ready for some exclusive footage?
Fans surround the trio on the red carpet.
Roll out the red carpet for Marvel's MVPs!
