Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Hollywood Premiere Live-Stream

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 5:00 PM

Avengers assemble!

At 5:30 p.m. PT Monday, the cast of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War will descend upon the red carpet at the El Capitan in Hollywood—and fans can watch all the action live-streamed right here! Confirmed cast members making appearances include Dave Bautista, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Bradley Cooper, Benedict Cumberbatch, Vin Diesel, Robert Downey Jr., Winston Duke, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Tom Holland, Scarlett Johansson, Pom Klementieff, Anthony Mackie, Elizabeth Olsen, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Pratt, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Wong and Letitia Wright. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, is currently on Broadway, but co-directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo will be on hand—as will producer Kevin Feige.

Special guests include Angela Bassett, Ryan Coogler, Scott Derrickson, Laurence Fishburne, Clark Gregg, Laura Harrier, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, Evangeline Lilly, Randall Park, Tony Revolori, Michael Rooker, Peyton Reed, Paul Rudd, Taika Waititi, Jon Watts and Joss Whedon.

Monday marks the first time Avengers: Infinity War will be screened in it entirety.

Visit E! News after the live-stream Tuesday for red carpet photos and video interviews.

Avengers: Infinity War, rated PG-13, is in theaters Friday.

