In 2012, former President George H.W. Bushcalled wife Barbara Bush "the number-one person" in his life.

Marriage has "been a challenge and a reward," he told his granddaughter Jenna Bush Hagerin an interview for Today. "In the family she calls all the shots. She's a wonder."

Bush, the 41st president of the United States, died Friday at the age of 94—eight months after Barbara, the stoic matriarch of a sprawling political dynasty that included two presidencies, two governorships and a host of local, state and national influence, died at 92.

When she passed in April, Barbara had been in failing health for some time and had declined any further hospital treatment, preferring to be home in Texas, surrounded by loved ones. "The fact that they're together in this, and he still says, 'I love you, Barbie,' every night is pretty remarkable," Jenna said in April on Today.

Both of the Bushes were hospitalized at the beginning of 2017, and under a doctor's orders were forced to skip the presidential inauguration, but both recovered in time for the Super Bowl, which was in Houston last year. The former commander in chief, who had Parkinson's disease and had been mainly confined to a wheelchair to get around in recent years, made the official coin toss. Barbara was by his side, as always.