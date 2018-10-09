It's not particularly uncommon these days for kids' political views to differ from their parents.

But when your dad was president, and his dad before him was president...

It's a little bit more of a leap.

Barbara Pierce Bush got married Sunday at the Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, with generations of American history, including 94-year-old patriarch and 41st POTUS George H.W. Bush, in attendance. The wedding party was stung by the absence of family matriarch (and the bride's namesake) Barbara Bush, who died in April, but otherwise it had all the makings of a fairy-tale celebration.

Not surprisingly, Barbara's twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, was by her side as matron of honor, and Jenna's daughters, Margaret and Poppy, served as flower girls along with the groom Craig Coyne's niece Emma.

As fraternal twins, Barbara and Jenna would have had a unique bond no matter what, but the circumstances of their lives from day one necessitated that they rely on each other to a special degree. They even released a joint memoir last year, to fully illustrate just how shared their experience has been, even when they're thousands of miles apart.