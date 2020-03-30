Few living performers embody the concept of timelessness quite like Céline Dion.

Her voice is one for the ages, that's a given, big and booming out of your local Top 40 station for a quarter of a century. And yet while the five-time Grammy winner may have spent most of her career in the "adult contemporary" section, charming mellow-pop enthusiasts all over the world, she broke through in the States on a beloved Disney soundtrack and provided the background music for every teenager's Leonardo DiCaprio-fueled fever dreams in the '90s.

Meaning, Dion hasn't just been for one crowd. She's for all of us. She was then, she's now, and she'll still be, tomorrow.

"Did you see children? I saw a lot of children," Dion noted to the Los Angeles Times in October, referring to the vast age range of her concertgoers. "For me, I'm very impressed about that. I always thought my crowd was going to mature with me, and then it would fade a little bit. But what happened? I planted cucumbers in my garden, and now I have cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, radish."