Maybe it really isn't about the pasta.
Since they joined Vanderpump Rules, Lala Kent and James Kennedy have been close. But are they too close? Lala seems to think so, as she tells James their friendship needs to change in E! News' exclusive sneak peek from Monday's all-new episode of the Bravo reality hit.
Given their romantic history, Lala feels the BFFs need to set boundaries out of respect for their significant others, her boyfriend, Randall Emmett (who does not appear on the show), and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, she who recently had her pasta stolen by Lala.
An emotional Lala asks James to "stop coming" for her man in the clip above, saying their "friendship needs to change" because of their previous intimate relationship.
"I'm not trying to sink her ship, but do I see them as a perfect fit? No," James says of Lala's relationship with movie producer Randall, whose divorce from actress Ambyr Childers was finalized last year. And James later admits to Lala he has a "negative view" on Randall given how he's treated Lala in the past, explaining he put the one he loves in jeopardy. "I've loved you, so you have to understand...I'm not used to it yet," James says.
But Lala isn't backing down, asking, "Do you know how much respect we owe to Raquel and my dude? We have to have boundaries."
Of course, James can't help himself, and his reaction causes Lala to walk out of the room.
And they aren't the only Pump Rules pair going through an intense moment, as Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are also having a heated conversation in the sneak peek. Must be a day that ends in -y at SUR!
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)