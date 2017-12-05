A Royals Gift Guide: Consider the Family Shopping List Done

by Diana Nguyen | Tue., Dec. 5, 2017 4:00 AM

ESC: Prince WIlliam, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royals Gift Guide

Pool/Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's prime time to be a royal. 

Weddings always garner public support in favor of the monarchy, after all. But just because you haven't won the genetic lottery or married (or marrying) into the famous family, doesn't mean you can't give gifts like you're Queen Elizabeth II's fifth cousin's wife's nephew's neighbor. If you know someone obsessed with the British royal family, you're going to want to scroll through this gift guide. 

Ahead, find present ideas for the whole family, from grandmas, like the queen, to little tykes, like Princess Charlotte and Prince George

How to Dress Like Meghan Markle

For the green beauty lover in your life, there's Kate Middletons "organic Botox." Scoop up a winter coat from one of Meghan Markle's favorite brands. For the truly altruistic, Prince Harry and Prince William have a laundry list of charities that can benefit from your donation (in the name of your giftee, of course). 

Keep scrolling for a very royals gift guide. 

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kate's Jacket

You can't represent Great Britain without promoting its heritage brands, and there's no label more British than Barbour. Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and future royal Meghan Markle have been spotted in the brand's warm, water-resistant jackets. 

ESC: Kate Middleton, Royal Gift Guide

Barbour

Weather out the winter storm in a similar jacket. 

SHOP: Fortrose Wax Jacket, Was $449; Now $329.90

ESC: Queen Elizabeth, Royal Gift Guide

Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Queen's Cocktail

The secret to living until you're 91-years young? If you're like Queen Elizabeth II, it includes four alcoholic drinks a day. According to reports, her majesty sips on a gin and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice before lunch. For lunch, it's wine; then, a dry martini and glass of champagne to finish the night off. 

ESC: Queen Elizabeth, Royal Gift Guide

Gordon's

Get your loved ones in the holiday spirit by gifting them, well, a spirit. A bottle of wine or alcohol makes the perfect hostess gift as well. 

SHOP: Gin, $14.99

ESC: Princess Charlotte, Royals Gift Guide

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte's Cardigan

Recognize this sweater? You've seen it before...on Charlotte's brother, Prince George, who wore the blue Amaia sweater ($52) to meet his younger sister at the hospital in 2015. 

ESC: Princess Charlotte, Royals Gift Guide

Amaia

While you can't scoop up the royals-approved topper anymore, the brand offers other similar options that your cutie—boy, girl or other—would look adorable in. 

SHOP: Boysenberry Cardigan - Navy, $62

ESC: Meghan Markle, Royals Gift Guide

Splash News

Meghan's Jacket

Meghan may be a California girl at heart, but she has a penchant for Canadian brands, including Soia & Kyo. Perhaps her time filming Suits in Toronto exposed her to local labels. 

ESC: Meghan Markle, Royals Gift Guide

Soia & Kyo

While the bride-to-be may have less opportunity to wear casual outerwear in public, it doesn't we wont.

SHOP: Soia & Kyo Nollie Coat, $310

ESC: Kate Middleton, Royal Gift Guide

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Kate's Crown Jewels

Love the duchess' Annoushka Baroque Drop Earrings ($420)? Not only is the brand beloved among royalty and British celebs, but Kate has worn these danglers several times

ESC: Kate Middleton, Royal Gift Guide

Annoushka

Is your loved one a fan of the duchess and The Crown? The British jeweler just designed a collection inspired by the Netflix series. 

SHOP: Crown Ring, $3,800

Prince George, Royals Gift Guide

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images

Prince George's Robe

What does one wear before heading to bed...where you just so happened to cross paths with a VIP, like, say, the president of the United States? If the little tyke in your life looks as adorable as the heir to the crown, outfit him or her in a comfortable robe. 

ESC: Prince George, Royals Gift Guide

My 1st Years

Even adults love monogrammed pieces, but your little one will look especially cute with his name across his robe. 

SHOP: Personalised Blue Gingham Robe, $36.37

ESC: Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Royals Gift Guide

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Kate's Organic Botox

If it's good enough for Kate…and Michelle Obama—it makes for a noteworthy holiday gift. According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge recommended the skin-plumping serum to the former FLOTUS. "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton," Michelle's makeup artist Carl Ray told Celebrities Style. Don't worry—it's not actual botox, but it does contain plant extract that works like a local anesthetic, which reduces muscle constriction. It also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid. 

ESC: Kate Middleton, Michelle Obama, Royal Gift Guide

Botulin

The brand touts visible results in an hour, possibly stretching out to 24 hours. Temporary botox results without a needle? Gift this baby to yourself. 

SHOP: Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, $59

ESC: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Royals Gift Guide

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan's Coat

The power of "The Meghan Effect" is real. Every thing the future royal wears either sells out or crashes sites. With this newfound power, Prince Harry's better half has thrust lesser known brands into the spotlight. For the Invictus Games, Meghan wore a Mackage leather jacket that quickly sold out. She then wore a coat from the same brand on her first public appearance after her engagement announcement. 

ESC: Meghan Markle, Royals Gift Guide

Mackage

Scoop up a similar winter essential from the brand, before Meghan wears it and that, too, flies off the shelves. 

SHOP: Elodie, $750

Prince Harry

TheImageDirect.com

Prince Harry's Beanie

A couple that dresses like each other, stays together...and we all know how much Harry and Meghan love their beanies

ESC: Prince Harry, Royals Gift Guide

Burberry

While the brand of the couple's choice topper is unknown, we wouldn't be surprised if it were a designer brand. Of course, an affordable gray find is all you need, but if you want to splurge, may we suggest a British brand. 

SHOP: Cashmere Blend Waffle Knit Beanie, $150

ESC: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royals Gift Guide

The Royal Foundation

What does the royal's obligation include these days? Helping the people...especially the ones in need.

ESC: Prince William, Royals Gift Guide

Give Back

Check out the charities and non-profits the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry support, then see how you can contribute or assist. 

SHOP: See a list here

2017 Holiday Gift Guide: Check out more celebrity wish lists!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

