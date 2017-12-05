Ahead, find present ideas for the whole family, from grandmas, like the queen, to little tykes, like Princess Charlotte and Prince George .

Weddings always garner public support in favor of the monarchy, after all. But just because you haven't won the genetic lottery or married (or marrying) into the famous family, doesn't mean you can't give gifts like you're Queen Elizabeth II 's fifth cousin's wife's nephew's neighbor. If you know someone obsessed with the British royal family, you're going to want to scroll through this gift guide.

For the green beauty lover in your life, there's Kate Middleton s "organic Botox." Scoop up a winter coat from one of Meghan Markle 's favorite brands. For the truly altruistic, Prince Harry and Prince William have a laundry list of charities that can benefit from your donation (in the name of your giftee, of course).

Neil Mockford/GC Images Kate's Jacket You can't represent Great Britain without promoting its heritage brands, and there's no label more British than Barbour. Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and future royal Meghan Markle have been spotted in the brand's warm, water-resistant jackets.

Barbour Weather out the winter storm in a similar jacket. SHOP: Fortrose Wax Jacket, Was $449; Now $329.90

Gareth Fuller - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images Queen's Cocktail The secret to living until you're 91-years young? If you're like Queen Elizabeth II, it includes four alcoholic drinks a day. According to reports, her majesty sips on a gin and Dubonnet with a slice of lemon and a lot of ice before lunch. For lunch, it's wine; then, a dry martini and glass of champagne to finish the night off.

Gordon's Get your loved ones in the holiday spirit by gifting them, well, a spirit. A bottle of wine or alcohol makes the perfect hostess gift as well. SHOP: Gin, $14.99

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images Princess Charlotte's Cardigan Recognize this sweater? You've seen it before...on Charlotte's brother, Prince George, who wore the blue Amaia sweater ($52) to meet his younger sister at the hospital in 2015.

Amaia While you can't scoop up the royals-approved topper anymore, the brand offers other similar options that your cutie—boy, girl or other—would look adorable in. SHOP: Boysenberry Cardigan - Navy, $62

Splash News Meghan's Jacket Meghan may be a California girl at heart, but she has a penchant for Canadian brands, including Soia & Kyo. Perhaps her time filming Suits in Toronto exposed her to local labels.

Soia & Kyo While the bride-to-be may have less opportunity to wear casual outerwear in public, it doesn't we wont. SHOP: Soia & Kyo Nollie Coat, $310

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images Kate's Crown Jewels Love the duchess' Annoushka Baroque Drop Earrings ($420)? Not only is the brand beloved among royalty and British celebs, but Kate has worn these danglers several times.

Annoushka Is your loved one a fan of the duchess and The Crown? The British jeweler just designed a collection inspired by the Netflix series. SHOP: Crown Ring, $3,800

Pete Souza/The White House via Getty Images Prince George's Robe What does one wear before heading to bed...where you just so happened to cross paths with a VIP, like, say, the president of the United States? If the little tyke in your life looks as adorable as the heir to the crown, outfit him or her in a comfortable robe.

My 1st Years Even adults love monogrammed pieces, but your little one will look especially cute with his name across his robe. SHOP: Personalised Blue Gingham Robe, $36.37

REUTERS/Toby Melville Kate's Organic Botox If it's good enough for Kate…and Michelle Obama—it makes for a noteworthy holiday gift. According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge recommended the skin-plumping serum to the former FLOTUS. "Michelle Obama has been using this organic Botox gel regularly on the recommendation of Kate Middleton," Michelle's makeup artist Carl Ray told Celebrities Style. Don't worry—it's not actual botox, but it does contain plant extract that works like a local anesthetic, which reduces muscle constriction. It also contains hydrating hyaluronic acid.





Botulin The brand touts visible results in an hour, possibly stretching out to 24 hours. Temporary botox results without a needle? Gift this baby to yourself. SHOP: Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, $59

Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images Meghan's Coat The power of "The Meghan Effect" is real. Every thing the future royal wears either sells out or crashes sites. With this newfound power, Prince Harry's better half has thrust lesser known brands into the spotlight. For the Invictus Games, Meghan wore a Mackage leather jacket that quickly sold out. She then wore a coat from the same brand on her first public appearance after her engagement announcement.

Mackage Scoop up a similar winter essential from the brand, before Meghan wears it and that, too, flies off the shelves. SHOP: Elodie, $750

TheImageDirect.com Prince Harry's Beanie A couple that dresses like each other, stays together...and we all know how much Harry and Meghan love their beanies.

Burberry While the brand of the couple's choice topper is unknown, we wouldn't be surprised if it were a designer brand. Of course, an affordable gray find is all you need, but if you want to splurge, may we suggest a British brand. SHOP: Cashmere Blend Waffle Knit Beanie, $150

The Royal Foundation What does the royal's obligation include these days? Helping the people...especially the ones in need.