Kelly Clarkson Didn't Bring Her Husband to the AMAs With Her But She Still Had Two Sweet Dates

Proud mama alert!

Kelly Clarkson was on fire at the 2017 American Music Awards. Not only did she perform an incredible duet with fellow musician Pink but she also had, not one, but two cute dates to brag about.

"My dates tonight are my 3-year-old girl River and my 16-year-old Savannah," Kelly told E! News. "They walked the carpet with me." Aww! Safe to say, it was definitely ladies night. So what other memorable moments were there at the show?