Pink and Kelly Clarkson's Opening Performance at the 2017 American Music Awards Will Leave You in Tears

What a powerful way to start an award show...
It's no surprise that the 2017 American Music Awards have brought some of the biggest names in music together for a night filled with musical performances.
But as soon as the show kicked off, Pink and Kelly Clarkson set the bar extra high with their moody cover of R.E.M.'s hit song "Everybody Hurts."
Instead of getting the party started, as some thought the A-list singers may do, the two hit a somber note with their moody rendition of the '92 classic.
Both singers are slated to perform separately later on during the award show.
This evening's event marks their first joint performance. And as it turns out, these two have been wanting to work together for a very long time.
"I love Kelly Clarkson," Pink shared just last month on Watch What Happens Live. "If I did a song with Kelly Clarkson I would get outsung."
Kelly proved the feeling was mutual when she appeared on Andy Cohen's SIRIUS XM radio show.
"I will sing anytime, anywhere with Pink, first of all, because she's amazing," the original American Idol winner shared.
Wait, maybe Andy deserves some credit for making this happen tonight?
"I'm gonna go ahead and say thank you for helping make it happen as well," Kelly wrote on Andy's Twitter. "#Ioweyoubig."