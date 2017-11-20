Tracee Ellis Ross Explains Her Twitching Eye at the 2017 AMAs

After hosting the 2017 American Music Awards, Tracee Ellis Ross had some choice words for those making fun of her twitching eye.

"My left eye is at home in bed," the Black-ish star said in an Instagram video. "It's like ‘Bye. I'm done working.' My left eye is done."

Ross knew people were commenting about her eye on social media during Sunday night's broadcast.

"I know you all make fun of my eyes. You know what I mean?" the actress later added. "Well, f--k off because it's not my fault. Alright? My body does what it does. I don't know why. But sometimes when I'm tired this one just gives up. It's just like, ‘Goodnight.'"

Still, Ross wasn't going to let the haters keep her down.

"Go ahead. Make fun of my eyes," she said. "But I think they're nice. I think they're so nice."

Watch the video to see her address the situation.