American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Diana Ross and Her Dancing Grandkids Are the Biggest Winners at 2017 American Music Awards

Host Tracee Ellis Ross shares more than a few thoughtful words to her famous mom

By Mike Vulpo Nov 20, 2017 4:13 AMTags
Red CarpetDiana RossFacebook Instant ArticlesTracee Ellis RossAmerican Music Awards

Diana Ross reigns supreme at the 2017 American Music Awards

During tonight's telecast at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the woman behind huge hits like "Endless Love" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

As an added bonus, her very own family including daughter Tracee Ellis Ross was able to present the special trophy live. 

"What do you get when you cross a chart-topping singer, breathtaking beauty, captivating actress, trailblazing style icon, record-breaking pioneer, legendary megastar, international superstar, and an all-around boss? Everybody, you get my mom. Miss Diana Ross," son Evan Ross shared on stage. 

photos
2017 American Music Awards: Red Carpet Fashion
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Before accepting her trophy, Diana performed a medley of hits including "Ease on Down the Road" and "I'm Coming Out." 

In fact, her collection of songs got the entire audience on its feet and dancing including Jamie FoxxAshlee Simpson Ross and Diana's grandchildren. 

"People from the age of 8 to 80, know every word of Diana's songs and her artistry resonates with folks every race, background and walk of life," former First Lady Michelle Obama shared in a taped message. "Today her voice is still as pure, her beauty is undeniable, and her showmanship is on point as back when she was a Supreme."

Former President Barack Obama added, "When we heard Diana Ross was getting the Lifetime Achievement Award, our first reaction was, 'She doesn't have it yet?'"

photos
2017 AMAs: All the Winners

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

2

You Need to See JoJo Siwa's Glamorous Transformation at the 2021 AMAs

3

Eddie Redmayne Calls The Danish Girl Role a “Mistake”

Perhaps the best moment was when Diana's extended family came on stage and bestowed the special award. "With no apology and all of your power, with integrity, grace and generosity, you blazed a way," daughter Rhonda Ross Kendrick shared. "Not just for us your children, not just for women, not just for black folk or singers or performers or entrepreneurs, but for all of us!"

Diana added, "This is all about love. This is my family and I'm sending love to all of you. I really, really love being here and I feel so humbled by this. I love you so very much." 

Congratulations to the queen! 

For complete coverage of the 2017 American Music Awards, watch E! News Monday night at 7 & 11 p.m.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Break Up

2

You Need to See JoJo Siwa's Glamorous Transformation at the 2021 AMAs

3

Eddie Redmayne Calls The Danish Girl Role a “Mistake”

4

Julianne Hough & Charlie Wilson Spark Romance Rumors With PDA Outing

5

See the New PDA Pics of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson