Diana Ross and Her Dancing Grandkids Are the Biggest Winners at 2017 American Music Awards

Diana Ross reigns supreme at the 2017 American Music Awards.

During tonight's telecast at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the woman behind huge hits like "Endless Love" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

As an added bonus, her very own family including daughter Tracee Ellis Ross was able to present the special trophy live.

"What do you get when you cross a chart-topping singer, breathtaking beauty, captivating actress, trailblazing style icon, record-breaking pioneer, legendary megastar, international superstar, and an all-around boss? Everybody, you get my mom. Miss Diana Ross," son Evan Ross shared on stage.