2017 American Music Awards: 5 Things You Need to Know Before the Big Show

One of the biggest nights in music is just a day away!
With the 2017 American Music Awards airing Sunday night, the stars are quite literally aligning at the Microsoft Theater to celebrate the best of the year's hitmakers.
This year, Bruno Mars leads the nominated pack with eight nods, including top nominations for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all follow with five nominations each.
Meanwhile, AMA newcomers like James Arthur, Niall Horan, Julia Michaels, Post Malone and Rae Sremmurd are all celebrating their first honors this years as nominees for "New Artist of the Year."
With a slate of star-studded performances in the works for the evening and a stellar host, the ceremony is shaping up to be, in the words of Mars, "24 karat magic."
Here's your digital cheat sheet:
1. Tracee Ellis Ross is your M.C.
The Black-ish star is not only going to be the night's host, but she also has perfect ties to the evening's Lifetime Achievement honoree—her mother, Diana Ross.
"I am thrilled to host this special night which honors some of the greatest musical talents in our industry," Ellis Ross said in a statement. "And I'm especially thrilled to host this year when my mother is receiving the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement."
2. Get ready to sing along!
What would a music award show be without some...music? Well, you can rest easy because there will be plenty of it with help from Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line, Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso, Watt and Portugal. the Man, all of whom will entertain the audience and everyone watching at home with performances. Alessia Cara and Zedd will team up for their hit duet, "Stay," while Lady Gaga will perform remotely from her Washington, D.C. Joanne World Tour stop.
The show will get a double dose of girl power right at the start as Clarkson and Pink will be the opening act—together. The upcoming performance marks their first together...ever.
3. Selena Gomez will take the stage once again.
After a secret kidney transplant over the summer, the songstress will give her first live performance since while also debuting her single, "Wolves," live. The star is no stranger to the American Music Awards, having delivered an emotional performance of "The Heart Wants What It Wants" in 2014 and accepted the American Music Award for Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist in 2016 with an empowered speech. Welcome back, Selena!
4. An honor for Whitney Houston.
In remembrance of the pop icon's performance in The Bodyguard, Christina Aguilera will take the stage for a 25th anniversary tribute performance dedicated to her longtime idol.
"Whitney herself stated in 2001 that Christina Aguilera sang the best version of her song 'Run to You,'" the Estate of Whitney E. Houston said in a statement. "It is with great appreciation and honor that she is returning to participate on the American Music Awards for a special tribute honoring the 25th anniversary of The Bodyguard. Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music. From the Estate of Whitney E. Houston, we thank you with great joy!"
5. Here's how you can tune in.
If you don't have an invitation inside the Microsoft Theater, tune in to ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST to catch the show's live broadcast.