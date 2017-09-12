UPDATE: The Maricopa County Superior Court confirmed to E! News that Jean-Claude Van Damme's son Nicholas Van Varenberg has been sentenced to 18 months probation. According to Associated Press, Van Varenberg pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after holding his roommate at knifepoint near Phoenix. Additional charges against Van Varenberg were dropped after his plea on Aug. 15. USA Today reports that he was arrested on Sept. 12, 2017 on suspicion of drug possession, aggravated assault and unlawful imprisonment.

_______

Jean-Claude Van Damme's son Nicholas Van Varenberg was arrested for allegedly holding his roommate at knifepoint.

According to TMZ, police visited the apartment of the actor's youngest son after receiving a phone call that he had punched an elevator in his building and needed to be checked on. They then found a "trail of blood" leading up to his apartment, the media site reports, where they spoke to Van Varenberg, 22, and his roommate and learned that Van Varenberg had hurt his hand.