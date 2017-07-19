On Oct. 3, 1995, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of murder after one of the most polarizing criminal trials in American legal history.

Exactly 13 years later, Simpson was convicted of being an idiot.

Officially he was convicted of armed robbery, kidnapping, assault, conspiracy, burglary and coercion for a 2007 confrontation in a Las Vegas hotel room that Simpson maintained was an innocent attempt on his part to reclaim his own memorabilia—but the gross lack of judgment he exercised in being anywhere near a gun or in any way involved in this ill-advised caper was astounding.

That doesn't mean, however, that Simpson shouldn't be paroled when his number comes up tomorrow. The long-ago football great turned sociological talking point and resurgent pop culture figure of late has spent almost nine years in a Nevada prison, by all accounts a model inmate.

And what happened 23 years ago isn't supposed to matter.