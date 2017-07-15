by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jul. 15, 2017 8:57 AM
Ah, baby bliss!
Photos of country singer Thomas Rhett and wife Lauren Akins' family maternity photo shoot have been released and they are absolutely stunning.
The two announced in February that not only is Lauren pregnant with the couple's first biological baby, a girl, but that they were also adopting a child from Africa. In May, they introduced 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Willa Gray, who was born in Uganda.
In their family maternity shoot, taken by photographer Julie Paisley, the family of three poses together in a grassy field, with Lauren and Willa both wearing white dresses and Thomas Rhett sporting a gray T-shirt.
Thomas Rhett and Lauren also pose with just their daughter, who pats her mom's baby bump.
juliepaisley.com
"This pic makes me so happy because we haven't done personal photos since our wedding almost 5 years ago," Lauren wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a photo of just her and Thomas Rhett. "And I just realllyyyyy do like him a lot & we're not a dressed up on a red carpet with a bunch of fancy clothes and make up-just me and him on the farm in our happy place."
"Yes @thedryhousenashville did my hair (I mean clearly) but other than that, this is us in our real life and I looooovveee it (although maybe next time we do personal photos I'd like to not be 40 lbs over my normal weight hahah)," she continued. "I love you honey! Best baby daddy a girl could ever dream of."
