Chris Cornell will be remembered as one of the most talented musicians and rock vocalists of all time. To Brad Pitt, he will also be remembered as a friend.

The actor attended the "I Am the Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell" benefit on Wednesday to honor the late musician and support his family.

At one point in the evening, Pitt took the stage to introduce Cornell's daughter, Toni, who performed a rendition of her father's hit "Redemption Song" with Ziggy Marley.

"It's my privilege to introduce to you a very special duet," the Oscar winner said. "Just her third time on the mic, Toni Cornell and Ziggy Marley. Give it up!"

In addition, the Ocean's Eleven star posed for a picture with Toni and her brother, Nicholas, backstage. Their sibling, Lillian, also took the stage at one point to say a few words about her late father.